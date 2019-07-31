The global black seed oil market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Black Seed Oil Market: About this market



Black seed oil is a rich source of antioxidants and amino acids and has inflammatory properties. This black seed oil market analysis considers sales from liquid, capsules, soft gels, and powder. Our analysis also considers the sales of black seed oil in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the liquid segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for cold-pressed and organic black seed oil will play a significant role in the liquid segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global black seed oil market report looks at factors such as health benefits of black seed oil, increase in a number of organized and online retailers offering black seed oil, and diversification of applications of black seed oil. However, the growing popularity of substitutes, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new players, and the risk of adulteration may hamper the growth of the black seed oil industry over the forecast period.







Global Black Seed Oil Market: Overview



Diversification of applications of black seed oil



The use of black seed oil in various application areas and industries is a major driver that is expected to positively impact the growth of the global black seed oil market. Personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, flavoring additives, and seasonal dressings, and culinary are the main sectors where the use of black seed oil has been gaining widespread traction. Black seed oil is manufactured from black cumin seeds, which are derived from the Nigella sativa plant, which is a sour of active compounds that are acclaimed for their medicinal properties. Therefore, the black seed oil is gaining traction and is being incorporated readily in pharmaceutical products prepared from natural organic ingredients. This will lead to the expansion of the global black seed oil market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.



Rising focus on temperature tolerant variants



There is an increase in emphasis on ensuring the production of high-quality and standard black seed oil by many vendors due to the growing demand for black seed oil-based products and supplements worldwide. As a result, vendors have adopted innovative and high-precision technologies to produce and extract black seed oil. Innovative extraction units for black cumin seed oil have been launched to achieve high-quality black seed oil. Companies have also adopted innovative cold-press extraction methods and technologies to obtain high-quality black cumin seed oil. Technological advances in the black seed oil market are an emerging trend, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the global black seed oil market during the forecast period. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global black seed oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading black seed oil manufacturers, that include Amazing Herbs Nutraceuticals Inc., Hab Shifa, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Life Extension, and Organika Health Products Inc.



Also, the black seed oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



