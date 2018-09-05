The global blood flow measuring device market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period of 2018-2026
The global blood flow measuring device market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. An increase in the population of elderly patients and the rise in the frequency of cardiovascular diseases are the main factors driving the global blood flow measuring device market.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The global blood flow measurement device market is segmented by products and application.The segmentation on the basis of products is global ultrasonic doppler blood flow meters, global laser doppler blood flow meters and global electromagnetic doppler blood flow meters.
The application segment includes gastroenterology, diabetes, dermatology, peripheral vascular diseases, intracranial monitoring in stroke and brain injury and global tumor monitoring in brain injury and stroke. The entry of new companies in the market and substitute products and services acts as a major threat to the blood flow measuring device market.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The blood flow measuring device market in North America accounted for the highest share in 2017.It is majorly driven by the increasing circulatory disorders in the region, promising growth of the healthcare industry and rising health awareness among the population.
The growing occurrence of chronic diseases in the region has also added to a great extent to the growth of the blood flow measurement devices market. Apart from the U.S. and Canada, China and India are expected to be the developing markets for the blood flow measuring device. The mentioned countries are projected to adopt most of the technological developments, compared to other geographical regions.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Major players competing in the blood flow measuring device market are Atys Medical, Biomedix, Arjohuntleigh, Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Compumedics Ltd, Cook Medical Inc, Deltex Medical, Elcat Gmbh, Medistim Asa, Medtronic, Moor Instruments Ltd, GF Health Products Inc, Perimed Ab, Transonic Systems Inc and Viasys Healthcare (Acquired by Cardinal Health).
