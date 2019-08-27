NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bone Distractors Market: About this market

This bone distractors market analysis considers sales from mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, small bone distractors, alveolar distractors, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of bone distractors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the mandibular distractors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of facial deformities and the ability of mandibular distractors to eliminate the need for invasive surgeries will play a significant role in the mandibular distractors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bone distractors market report looks at factors such as the growing number of people with bone defects and craniofacial anomalies, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing awareness and financial assistance. However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the bone distractors industry over the forecast period.

Global Bone Distractors Market: Overview

Increasing awareness and financial assistance Multiple organizations across the globe are taking initiatives such as conducting awareness and advertising campaigns, programs, and workshops to raise awareness among the public about bone deformities and the treatment available for them. Companies receive funding too, to develop medical devices to treat pediatric patients with various disease conditions. This will lead to the expansion of the global bone distractors market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Advances in bone distractors Vendors in the global bone distractor market are focusing on developing miniaturized distractors that can be easily placed and handled during surgery. This allows surgeons to have precise control over the rate and amount of distraction. It also provides improved patient comfort and simultaneously maintains strength and durability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bone distractors market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone distractors manufacturers, that include Arthrex Inc., Innomed Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., KLS Martin Group, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the bone distractors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

