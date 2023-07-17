The Global Bottled Water Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $484.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global bottled water market, estimated at US$286.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$484.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights that the Purified Water segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6% and reach US$181.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Mineral Water segment is anticipated to grow at a revised 7% CAGR over the next eight years, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of regional markets, the United States is estimated to have a market size of US$78.2 billion in 2022. China, the second largest economy in the world, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$113.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 4.7% and 6.2% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is expected to reach US$66.9 billion by 2030.

Key topics covered in the report include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession, emerging market trends, rising awareness about waterborne diseases, convenience benefits, functional and flavored water demand, premium bottled water outlook, packaging innovations, and regulatory challenges.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy is facing numerous challenges and crises. The report discusses the uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's reopening, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Despite these challenges, opportunities exist for businesses and leaders who can demonstrate resilience and adaptability.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable Water Enhances the Significance of Bottled Water

Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled Water Market: % Breakdown of Population with Access to Drinking Water Facilities

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for the Market

Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient for 2022E

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and Functional Water

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth Outlook

Premium Bottled Water Market Breakdown (in %) by Distribution Channel for 2022E

Advancements in Treatment and Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors to Boost Market Prospects

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

A Dip into Packaging Trends with Implications for Global Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

Vibrant & Emerging Trends in Premium Bottled Water Market

Sparkling Bottled Water Market: An Overview

World Travel Industry Dynamics Impact Sales of Bottled Water

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe

and Average Annual Cost (in $) of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water for Average US Household

Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for Bottled Water Industry

Bottled Water Industry: Making Efforts to be a Good Steward of Environmental Sustainability

Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions

