The Global Bottled Water Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $484.7 Billion by 2030

17 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global bottled water market, estimated at US$286.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$484.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
The report highlights that the Purified Water segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6% and reach US$181.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Mineral Water segment is anticipated to grow at a revised 7% CAGR over the next eight years, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
In terms of regional markets, the United States is estimated to have a market size of US$78.2 billion in 2022. China, the second largest economy in the world, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$113.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 4.7% and 6.2% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is expected to reach US$66.9 billion by 2030.
Key topics covered in the report include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession, emerging market trends, rising awareness about waterborne diseases, convenience benefits, functional and flavored water demand, premium bottled water outlook, packaging innovations, and regulatory challenges.
Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy is facing numerous challenges and crises. The report discusses the uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's reopening, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Despite these challenges, opportunities exist for businesses and leaders who can demonstrate resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (317 Featured)
- Bai Brands LLC
- Balance Trading Company
- CG Roxane, LLC
- Danone S.A.
- FIJI Water Company LLC
- Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
- Icelandic Water Holdings hf.
- National Beverage Corp.
- Nestle Waters
- Niagara Bottling, LLC
- Nongfu Spring
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Premium Waters, Inc.
- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.
- The Coca Cola Company
- Tibet Water Resources Ltd.
- VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd.
- Vichy Catalan Corporation
- Voss of Norway AS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market
- Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled Water Market
- Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable Water Enhances the Significance of Bottled Water
- Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled Water Market: % Breakdown of Population with Access to Drinking Water Facilities
- Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water
- Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient for 2022E
- Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and Functional Water
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025
- Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth Outlook
- Premium Bottled Water Market Breakdown (in %) by Distribution Channel for 2022E
- Advancements in Treatment and Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors to Boost Market Prospects
- Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market
- A Dip into Packaging Trends with Implications for Global Bottled Water Market
- Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market
- Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials
- Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging
- Vibrant & Emerging Trends in Premium Bottled Water Market
- Sparkling Bottled Water Market: An Overview
- World Travel Industry Dynamics Impact Sales of Bottled Water
- COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019
- COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
- International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)
- Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint
- Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe
- Average Annual Cost (in $) of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water for Average US Household
- Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands
- Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth
- Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses to Impact Demand for Bottled Water
- Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments
- Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry
- Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples
- Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by Select Brands
- Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for Bottled Water Industry
- Bottled Water Industry: Making Efforts to be a Good Steward of Environmental Sustainability
- Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr4pj6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article