The Global Bottled Water Market is forecast to grow by $102.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period

Global Bottled Water Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the bottled water market and is forecast to grow by $102.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Our report on the bottled water market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing premiumization of bottled water, increased consumption of bottled water by urban consumers, and increased preference for bottled water.

The bottled water market is segmented as below:

By Product

Still drinking water

Sparkling water

Bottled spring water

By Distribution Channel

Off-trade

On-trade

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing packaging innovations in bottled water as one of the prime reasons driving the bottled water market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for bottled water with added minerals and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bottled water market covers the following areas:

Bottled water market sizing

Bottled water market forecast

Bottled water market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bottled water market vendors that include Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, China Resources Cestbon Beverage China Co. Ltd., Danone SA, Eternal Beverages Inc., GANTEN AUSTRALIA PTY LTD., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH and Co. KG, Icelandic Glacial Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mountain Valley Spring Co. LLC, Nestle SA, Nongfu Springs Co. Ltd., Penta Water Co. LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., The Wonderful Co. LLC, VEEN Waters Finland Oy, and VOSS of Norway AS. Also, the bottled water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

