Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market: About this market

This brachytherapy afterloaders market analysis considers sales from products like high-dose-rate (HDR) afterloaders and pulsed-dose rate (PDR) afterloaders. Our analysis also considers the sales of brachytherapy afterloaders in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the HDR afterloaders segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of technologically advanced HDR afterloaders and new product launches with innovative features will play a significant role in the HDR afterloaders segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global brachytherapy afterloaders market report looks at factors such as the increase in incidence of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy, and advantages of brachytherapy over surgery and other of radiation. However, high costs of brachytherapy afterloaders, lack of trained radiation oncologists, and unfavorable reimbursement policies for brachytherapy may hamper the growth of the brachytherapy afterloaders industry over the forecast period.



Global Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market: Overview

Technological advances in brachytherapy

The development of new radioactive sources, advances in 3D imaging modalities, computerized treatment planning systems, and remote afterloading systems have significantly improved the quality of brachytherapy treatment. Apart from being compatible with a wide range of applicators, new generation brachytherapy afterloaders also offer high reliability, maneuverability, precision in treatment delivery, and ease of use. This has led the vendors to focus on developing brachytherapy afterloaders with various innovative features that enhance workflow efficiency and simplify treatments. These technological advances will lead to the expansion of the global brachytherapy afterloaders market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on the development of MR conditional HDR afterloaders

MR conditional afterloaders can minimize the potential for catheter or needle displacements, enable irradiation of the patient in the imaging position, and adjust the dose delivery according to changes in anatomy. The functionality and reliability of brachytherapy afterloaders can be affected by the RF signals generated by MR scanners. The commercial availability of such MR conditional brachytherapy afterloaders is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global brachytherapy afterloaders market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading brachytherapy afterloaders manufacturers, that include Eckert & Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Also, the brachytherapy afterloaders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



