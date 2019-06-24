NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market:



Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. Technavio's brachytherapy seeds market analysis considers the use of brachytherapy seeds in HDR brachytherapy and LDR brachytherapy. Our analysis also considers the use of brachytherapy seeds in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, HDR brachytherapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as convenience and cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the HDR brachytherapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global brachytherapy seeds market looks at factors such as increasing incidences of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy, and the advantages of brachytherapy over surgery and other forms of radiation. However, a lack of trained radiation oncologists, threat from alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the growth of the brachytherapy seeds industry over the forecast period.



Technological advances in brachytherapy



The development of remote after-loading systems and new radioactive sources and advancements in 3D imaging modalities and computer treatment planning systems have significantly improved the quality of brachytherapy procedures. For instance, the integration of 3D image-based (CT or MRI) guidance and real-time brachytherapy planning has enhanced the precision of applicator positioning and target delineation. Many such technological advancements are contributing to the growth of the global brachytherapy market size at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Initiatives to increase awareness about and gain expertise in contemporary brachytherapy techniques



Several organizations across the world are undertaking initiatives to increase awareness about brachytherapy treatments and to gain expertise in contemporary brachytherapy techniques. For instance, the American Brachytherapy Society conducts annual meetings with clinicians to provide scientific data regarding the efficacy of brachytherapy at various stages. The meetings also provide information about various treatment options and an understanding of the benefits of brachytherapy. Such initiatives are expected to increase the awareness about brachytherapy and will positively influence the demand for brachytherapy seeds.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global brachytherapy seeds market is concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading brachytherapy seeds companies, that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Eckert & Ziegler AG, IsoAid LLC, Isoray Inc., and Theragenics Corp.



Also, the brachytherapy seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



