Brain monitoring is the process of identifying any abnormality in the functioning of the brain cells by exploring the structure and function of the brain. These are used to monitor neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorder, brain tumor, and others. The process involves the use of several brain monitoring devices to track brain functions such as the velocity of blood flow in the veins and arteries in the case of epilepsy and traumatic brain injury. The global brain monitoring market generated $3,850 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.



The global brain monitoring market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, technological advancements are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints.



The global brain monitoring market is segmented into product type, procedure, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into electroencephalography (EEG) devices, magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, and accessories. The accessories segmented in further classified into electrodes, sensors, pastes & gels, caps, cables, batteries, and others. Based on procedure, market is bifurcated invasive and non-invasive. Based on application, it is categorized into epilepsy, dementia, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, stroke, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global brain monitoring market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

Porter's five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Electromyography (EMG) Devices

Accessories

Electrodes

Sensors

Pastes and Gels

Caps

Cables

Batteries

Others



By Procedure

Invasive

Non-invasive



By Application

Epilepsy

Dementia

Parkinson's Disease

Huntington's Disease

Headache Disorders

Stroke

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Sleep Disorders

Other Diseases



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Neural Analytics, Inc.

Siemens AG



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Cadwell Laboratories

Neurosoft Limited

Elekta A.B.

InfraSacn, Inc.

BrainScope Company, Inc.



