The increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders and rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders are the key factors driving the brain monitoring market.

The global brain monitoring market is expected to reach 11.6 billion by 2024 from USD 8.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some factors responsible for the growth of this market are the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries, and increasing applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials. On the other hand, the shortage of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.



The devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the brain monitoring devices market in 2019.

By product, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into devices and accessories.The devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2019.



This is mainly due to the rising incidence of neurological, neurodegenerative, psychotic, and sleep disorders; the need for early diagnosis; the availability of innovative portable and wearable home-based monitoring devices; and increasing patient awareness.



The electrodes segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The electrodes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.Technological advancements have enhanced the tissue interface of electrodes and facilitated the development of cost-effective, high-performance electrodes in this market.



In addition, the introduction of disposable electrodes has also greatly driven their adoption and the growth of this market segment.



North America to be the largest regional segment in the brain monitoring market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global brain monitoring market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW.North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019, while Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Growth in the market in Asia is due to the growing geriatric population, the availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.



