About this market



Breast implants are medical devices that are implanted under the breast tissue to enlarge or reduce breast size. Technavio's breast implants market analysis considers the application of breast implants in breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery. Our analysis also considers the use of breast implants in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, breast cosmetic surgery segment had a significant share market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced aesthetic appeal will play a significant role in the breast cosmetic surgery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global breast implants market looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, a growing number of breast cosmetic procedures, and rising awareness about breast implants. However, complications associated with the use of breast implants, stringent regulations and product recalls, and high cost of breast implants and surgery procedure may hamper the growth of the global breast implants market size over the forecast period.



Growing number of breast cosmetic procedures



Breast cosmetic procedures are gaining popularity among women due to the minimal or non-invasive techniques associated with the process. Women are also increasingly preferring breast cosmetic procedures to enhance the aesthetic appearance, symmetry, and proportion of their breasts. The procedure is also used in the reconstruction of underdeveloped breasts or damage caused due to trauma or accidents. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and the desire among women in enhancing their physical appearance is driving the growth of the global breast implants market size at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Organic and inorganic strategies opted by market players



Vendors in the market are focused on improving their market share and expand their global presence. To achieve this, vendors are opting several organic and inorganic business strategies such as M&A, partnerships, and new product launches. Several vendors in the market are focused on developing new breast implants and are seeking marketing approvals to increase their market share. These advancements will have a positive impact on the global breast implants market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many players, the global breast implants market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast implant manufacturers, that include Allergan Plc, Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc.



Also, the breast implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



