LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360540







The global breast pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing employment rate among women and favorable demographics. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) are anticipated to drive industry growth.



Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are anticipated to boost the market.Efforts are being made to make mothers in these regions increasingly aware about the benefits of breast-feeding for both, the child and mother, which is anticipated to increase the rate of breast-feeding in these economies.



Work places and governments in these countries are also recognizing needs of lactating women and are building or assigning specific places aside as lactating rooms, where mothers can breastfeed. With a rising number of mothers choosing to work and raise a family at the same time, the need for breast pumps has risen greatly in recent times.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• By product, the closed system segment held a lucrative market share in 2016, owing to growing preference for a more sterile environment during pumping

• On the basis of technology, the electric pump segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from hospitals and for personal use

• The battery powered pump segment held a lucrative market share in 2016, due to ease of use and rising availability and affordability

• North America is expected to dominate the breast pumps market over the forecast period due to higher rate of employment among women

• Some of the key players in the breast pumps market are Medela Inc.; Philips; Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions; Hygeia Medical Group; Whittlestone; and Lansinoh Laboratories.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360540



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-breast-pumps-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-174-billion-by-2025-300621807.html