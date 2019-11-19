NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Brewing Enzymes Market: About this market

This brewing enzymes market analysis considers sales from amylase, beta-glucanase, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of brewing enzymes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the amylase segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing beer production across the world and the rising need for brewing process optimization will play a significant role in the amylase segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global brewing enzymes market report looks at factors such as increasing beer production, increasing popularity of craft beer, and optimization of the brewing process. However, increasing competition from non-alcoholic beverages, increasing number of campaigns against alcohol consumption, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the brewing enzymes industry over the forecast period.



Global Brewing Enzymes Market: Overview

Optimization of brewing process

Rising prices of raw materials are encouraging market vendors to look for efficient methods to boost the brewing process. Also, brewers are increasingly looking forward to deploying cost-effective solutions to increase their brewing capacity, accelerate the brewing process, and produce high-quality beer with minimal wastage of resources. This is expected to drive the demand for brewing enzymes. Furthermore, brewing enzymes help in shortening the wort separation time and providing consistent brewing efficiency. Thus, the growing need for optimization of the brewing process will lead to the expansion of the global brewing enzymes market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for gluten-free beer

The increasing awareness about gluten and celiac disease among consumers has increased the demand for non-gluten or gluten-free products. The consumption of gluten can cause problems in people with gluten sensitivity. If left undiagnosed, this can lead to celiac disease, a severe form of gluten intolerance. As a result, market vendors in the brewing enzymes industry are also offering products that can support the production of gluten-free beer. For instance, White Labs Inc. (White Labs) offers Clarity Ferm, an easy-to-use enzyme that helps in reducing gluten content in beer made from barley and wheat. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global brewing enzymes market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading brewing enzymes manufacturers, that include Amano Enzyme, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Brenntag AG, Customized Brewing Solutions, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzyme Development Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., and Novozymes AS

Also, the brewing enzymes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



