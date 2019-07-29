NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Bronchiectasis drugs include antibiotics, expectorants, and others. This bronchiectasis drugs market analysis considers sales from the antibiotics, expectorants, and other drugs segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of bronchiectasis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the antibiotics segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory tract infections and the easy availability of low-cost drugs will significantly help the antibiotics segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global bronchiectasis drugs report has observed market growth factors such as increasing cases of associated risk factors, availability of low-cost off-label generics, and surge in the geriatric population. However, lack of approved drugs for bronchiectasis, underdiagnosis of bronchiectasis, and preference for substitute treatment options may hamper the growth of the bronchiectasis drugs industry over the forecast period.







The strong prevalence of bronchiectasis is prompting vendors to capitalize on the trend and release low-priced off label generics into the market. This trend is prevalent in developed and underdeveloped countries. Also, there have been recent approvals of low-cost generic drugs. Therefore, the easy availability of low-cost off-label generics will increase sales of vendors, propelling the growth of the market. The global bronchiectasis drugs market will record a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



The rising incidence of respiratory conditions such as bronchiectasis is increasing the need for advanced diagnostic techniques. As a result, technologies such as high-resolution computed tomography are gaining popularity to screen respiratory indications. The use of advanced diagnostic techniques will help medical pulmonologists, pathologists, and other specialists in determining the stage of the condition, which will help in administering appropriate medication. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global bronchiectasis drugs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bronchiectasis drugs manufacturers, which include Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Neopharma LLC, Pfizer Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.



Also, the bronchiectasis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



