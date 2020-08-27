The global brushless DC Motor market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







The brushless DC Motor market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing industrial applications of these motors and surging adoption of brushless DC motors in HVAC, automotive, and consumer electronics applications is driving the market for brushless DC Motors. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the largest markets for brushless DC Motor during the forecasted year. High cost and need for controller are the factors that can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The inner rotor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brushless DC Motor market, by type, during the forecast period.

In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the center of motors and are surrounded by stator winding.Since rotors are located in the middle, rotor magnets prevent heat insulation from penetrating inside, and as such, the heat gets dissipated easily.



This leads to the production of a large amount of torque by inner rotor brushless DC motors.These motors are used in manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries for robotics, CNC machine, automatic door opener, and metal cutting and forming machine applications.



These applications require motors that can carry out the fast acceleration and deceleration of speed, offer high starting torque, have reversible action capability, and are compact.According to the IEA, EV Outlook 2020, the global sales of electric cars reached 2 million in 2019, that was 40% higher than the car sales of 2018.



This indicates the trend of increased demand for electric vehicles and their accelerated manufacturing in coming years.



Asia Pacific: The fastest market for brushless DC Motors.



The Asia Pacific is the largest market for brushless DC Motors, followed by North America and Europe. , emphasis on large scale manufacturing of electronics and electric vehicle as well as related components is driving the market for brusghless DC motors during the forecast durationthereby enhancing the market for brushless DC motors.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 40%, Tier 3- 35%

• By Designation: C-Level- 18%, D-Level- 35%, Others- 47%



By Region: Asia Pacific- 25%, Middle East- 23%, Europe- 18%, North America- 15%, Africa- 8%, , and South America- 11%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined based on their total revenue; as of 2017: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 =

The key players in the brushless DC Motor market include integrators such as AMETEK (US), Allied Motion (US), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Johnson Electric (China), and MinebeaMitsumi (Japan) are the leading players in the brushless DC motor market. Maxon Motor (Switzerland), Regal Beloit Corporation (US), Oriental Motor (Japan), Portescap (US), and ElectroCraft(US) are other players operating in the market are the leading players in the global brushless DC motor market.



Study Coverage:

The report provides a complete view of the brushless DC Motor market across multiple industries and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as process, application, solutions, and region.



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market has been segmented based on process, application, solution, and region, with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the brushless DC Motor market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for the implementation of a brushless DC Motor in various industries, which would help manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market and provide insights into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.



