The Global Brushless DC Motors Market is expected to grow by $2586.75 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

Global Brushless DC Motors Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the brushless DC motors market and is poised to grow by $2586.75 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the brushless DC motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of BLDC in consumer durables, rising factory automation and use of industrial robots, and the growing use of BLDC in the automotive sector.



The brushless DC motors market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Less than 750W

â€¢ Between 750W and 3kW

â€¢ More than 75 kW

â€¢ Between 3 kW and 75 kW



By End-user

â€¢ Industrial

â€¢ Consumer durables

â€¢ Aerospace and defense

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Healthcare



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of sensor-less BLDC motors as one of the prime reasons driving the brushless DC motors market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors and advances in medical robotics, electrical, and automated guided vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the brushless DC motors market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Brushless DC motors market sizing

â€¢ Brushless DC motors market forecast

â€¢ Brushless DC motors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading brushless DC motors market vendors that include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors and Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc. Also, the brushless DC motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



