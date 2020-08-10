The Global Business Process Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 76.90 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the business process outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by $ 76.90 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on business process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949834/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing operational costs and increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers. In addition, focus on reducing operational costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The business process outsourcing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The business process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the surging number of BPOs as one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our business process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Business process outsourcing market sizing

• Business process outsourcing market forecast

• Business process outsourcing market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949834/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

