The Global C-Arm Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 4.2% During The Forecast Period to Surpass $2.1 Billion Revenue by 2025

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With its recently published study "C-Arm Market – By Device Type (Fixed C-Arm and Mobile C-Arm [Full-size C-Arm and Mini C-Arm]), By Application (Cardiology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Trauma, Neurology, Pain Management, and Others), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World): Global Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global C-Arm market will continue to grow, owing to upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases, increase in elderly population, and growing demand for enhanced imaging technology. Advancements in technology, growth opportunities in emerging markets, and increased product launch & approvals are projected to support the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2025.

The global C-Arm market, by device type, is segmented into fixed C-Arm and mobile C-Arm. Among these, mobile C-Arm occupied a dominant market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025. The mobile C-Arm segment is further classified as full-size C-Arm and mini C-Arm. Mini C-Arm holds a major market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. New mobile C-Arms with intraoperative three-dimensional (3D) scanning and navigation systems are increasingly evolving as a cost-effective and space-saving alternative to fixed C-Arms.

Download sample copy of the report @ https://www.infoholicresearch.com/request-a-sample-report/?repid=14193

Numerous companies are heavily investing in developing new products to enter the market. For instance, in September 2019, OrthScan, Inc., a leader in mini C-Arm imaging, announced the introduction of the OrthoScan TAU family of innovative mini C-Arms, which includes TAU 1512, TAU 1515, and TAU 2020. The TAU family of products is the first mini C-Arm developed and certified for use in pediatric patients.

In May 2018, Kiran Medical Systems, a division of Trivitron Healthcare, launched its latest technological innovation, sported as the "Super Harmonic Controlled Frequency", ranging from 40 kHz to 80 kHz. This brand-new technique has been incorporated into the first C-Arm generator of its kind. The company is taking new steps toward providing healthcare alternatives that minimize expenses and risks while maximizing effectiveness and holistic care with the new Super Harmonic Controlled Frequency C-Arm Generator.

Access full report summary @ https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report/c-arm-market/

The global C-Arm market is segmented in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America occupied a significant market share in 2018, and Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of innovative imaging technology, existence of dominant vendors in the region, presence of established medical & healthcare infrastructure, and growing incidence of chronic diseases make North America a dominant shareholder in the global C-Arm market. High growth opportunities in Asia Pacific are majorly due to the large pool of patients with chronic and other lifestyle diseases, increasing disposable income, initiatives by government, and building manufacturing facilities by large vendors.

"Imaging has transformed the healthcare science in recent years; earlier, the technology was used as a diagnostic tool for the identification of the disease, and now it is used nearly in all major medical conditions and diseases, to treat, manage, and forecast ailment. The availability of advanced imaging systems has resulted in precise identification of the disease. The growing need for enhanced imaging technology has resulted in the development and innovative launch of the product. The introduction of surgical C-Arm systems in the imaging field has proven to be an added advantage in recent years, and high-resolution images in real-time enable surgeons to track the progress at any time during the surgery. Increasing use of C-Arm devices in orthopedics, surgery, traumatology, cardiology, and vascular surgery for intra-operative imaging will drive the growth of the market." – Arpitha Shetty, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Key Insights of the Report Include:

By Device Types:

Fixed C-Arm



Mobile C-Arm



Full-size C-Arm





Mini C-Arm

By Applications:

Cardiology



General Surgery



Neurology/Neurosurgery



Orthopedics and Trauma



Pain Management



Others

By Regions:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Industry Outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Insights Covered

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Geography

1.1.3 Medical Technologies

1.1.4 Industry Trends

1.2 Healthcare Spending in the US

1.3 Regulatory Bodies & Standards

1.4 Reimbursement Scenario

1.5 Emerging Global Markets

1.6 Total Addressable Market

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research

3.2 Why C-arm?

3.3 Advantages

3.4 Disadvantages

3.5 Evolution of C-Arm

3.6 Segmented Addressable Market

3.7 Trends in the C-Arm Market

3.8 Related Markets

3.8.1 Ultrasound Devices

3.8.2 MRI Equipment

3.8.3 Mammography Devices

3.8.4 Healthcare X-Ray Detectors

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO – Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Upsurge in the incidence of chronic disease and rising elderly population

5.1.1.2 Growing demand for enhanced imaging technology

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Advancements in technology

5.1.2.2 Growth opportunities in emerging markets

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High cost of equipment

5.1.3.2 Increasing use of refurbished devices

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders

6 Device Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Fixed C-Arm

6.3 Mobile C-Arm

6.3.1 Full Size C-Arm

6.3.2 Mini C-Arm

7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cardiology

7.3 Orthopedics and Trauma

7.4 General Surgery

7.5 Neurology

7.6 Pain Management

7.7 Others

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

10 Vendors Profile

10.1 General Electric Company

10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

10.3 Siemens Healthineers

10.4 Ziehm Imaging

10.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Genoray Co., Ltd.

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3 Hologic Inc.

11.4 OrthoScan

11.5 BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

11.6 GEMSS MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

11.7 Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Annexure

Abbreviations

Browse Latest Market Research Reports: https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report

About Infoholic Research

Infoholic Research is a global market research and consulting organization providing strategic and high-level market intelligence in emerging and niche technologies. Founded in 2014, we are headquartered in India with an office in the US and with consultants working across the globe. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provides information and forecast across all the emerging markets, technologies and business models. We aim at delivering high-quality results to our clients providing them with in-depth industry insights to identify new business opportunities and nurture their business strategies. For more information, please visit www.infoholicresearch.com.

Contact:

Kathakali

Infoholic Research LLP

+91-080-461-51400

+91-7276057863

kathakali@infoholicresearch.com

SOURCE Infoholic Research LLP