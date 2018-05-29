LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Assay Type, By Detection Range, By Disease Area (Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399341



The global c-reactive protein (CRP) testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of inflammatory disorders such as cancer infections and cardiovascular disorders is one of the leading factors driving market growth. Furthermore, increasing global incidence of endometriosis in women is expected to play a major role in the CRP testing market over the forecast period.



Increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers is expected to boost growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies such as WHO and NIH for prevention and treatment of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are anticipated to promote growth.



Point-of-care devices for CRP testing are being increasingly adopted by healthcare professionals in clinics and hospitals.Technological advancements in these portable, rapid, and easy-to-use testing devices are expected to strengthen POC settings.



Additionally, collaborations among governments, companies, and research institutions are expected to drive the growth of CRP diagnostic devices.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By type of assay, immunoturbidimetric assays are estimated to account for the largest revenue share owing to adequate availability of CRP testing kits based on this technology

• Based on disease type, cardiovascular disorders accounted for the largest market share owing to higher clinical significance of CRP levels in disease-oriented studies for cardiac infections and strokes

• On the basis of end use, clinics are estimated to account for the largest share in terms of revenue, owing to favorable government policies in the field of primary healthcare settings

• North America dominated the market due to presence of a well-established healthcare framework, government support, increase in investigational studies in this field, and presence of a substantial number of regional players

• Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to presence of local as well as international market players, extensive research, and favorable government support

• Major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.;Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; Quest Diagnostics; Danaher; Siemens Healthineers; Abbott; Abaxis, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Getein Biotech, Inc.;Randox Laboratories Ltd.;BODITECH MED, INC.; Orion Diagnostica Oy; and HORIBA, Ltd.

• Companies are entering into collaborations with academic institutions and private and public entities to promote advancements in the space, which is ultimately driving the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399341



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-c-reactive-protein-crp-testing-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1-77-billion-by-2025--300655498.html