The global Cable Glandss market was valued at $1,763.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,841.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

A Cable Glands, also known as sealing gland or strain relief, facilitates the protection as well as sealing of wires & cables from various environmental factors such as moisture, air, dust, and others. These glands are mechanical cable entry devices and can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. They are used as fixing and end devices to ensure that quality of the enclosure that the cable enters can be looked after satisfactorily. A Cable Glands might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links. They are used across various industries in conjunction with cable & wiring used in electrical instrumentation and automation systems.

Factors such as upgrade and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally, increase in population, and growth in real estates are expected to drive the growth of the Cable Glands market soon. However, volatile raw materials prices and high fragmentation of the market are some of the probable restraining factors for the market. Continuous demand for energy and power in the developed and developing or underdeveloped countries presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global Cable Glands market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is further divided into industrial and hazardous. The hazardous type is further divided into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, the market is bifurcated into armored and unarmored.

Based on material, it is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. Based on end users, the market is classified into oil & gas, mining, aerospace, manufacturing & processing, chemical, and Other (Marine etc.) industries. Based on region, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are Hubbell Incorporated, Emerson Electric Co., Amphenol Corporation, 3M, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cortem Group, Bartec Group, CMP Products Limited, and Jacob GMBH.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- Industrial

- Hazardous

o Increased Safety

o Flameproof

o EMC

o Others

• By Cable type

- Armored

- Unarmored

• By Material

- Brass

- Stainless Steel

- Plastic/Nylon

- Others

• By End User

- Oil & Gas

- Mining

- Aerospace & Defense

- Manufacturing & Processing

- Chemical

- Others (Marine)

• By Region

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico c

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



