NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Calcium Carbide Market: About this market

This calcium carbide market analysis considers sales from acetylene production, reducing and dehydrating agent, steelmaking, calcium cyanamide production, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of calcium carbide in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the acetylene production segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for PVC and acetylene gas will play a significant role in the acetylene production segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global calcium carbide market report looks at factors such as increasing steel production, rising demand for acetylene, and growing demand for PVC. However, health hazards caused by exposure to calcium carbide, availability of alternatives to calcium carbide, and the ban on the use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits may hamper the growth of the calcium carbide industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833503/?utm_source=PRN

Global Calcium Carbide Market: Overview

Growing demand for PVC

PVC is manufactured through the cracking of chemicals, such as calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane Various industrial sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are deploying PVC as it is lightweight and exhibits many beneficial properties, such as superior fire resistance, fire retardance, oil and chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. In addition, PVC is also used in pipes and fittings, rigid plates, rigid films, and automotive parts due to its fire retardance and oil resistance. Thus, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from end-user industries will lead to the expansion of the global calcium carbide market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for calcium cyanamide

Calcium cyanamide is increasingly being used as one of the most prominent fertilizers in the agriculture industry. It is a nitrogen-based agricultural chemical used for protecting crops from a wide range of harmful insects and weeds. In addition, it prevents yield and quality losses during tight crop rotations. Thus, the rising demand for calcium cyanamide will also create a need for calcium carbide during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global calcium carbide market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcium carbide manufacturers, that include AlzChem Trostberg GmbH, APH Regency Power Group, CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd., Denka Co. Ltd., Iran Carbide, Lonza Group Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, and PT Emdeki Utama Tbk.

Also, the calcium carbide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833503/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

