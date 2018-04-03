The global calcium carbonate market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 % during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Calcium Carbonate



Calcium carbonate is an inorganic mineral which is classified into two categories, namely, ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). It is used in various applications in the paper and plastic industries. Also, calcium carbonate is widely used as an additive for thermoplastics and is also used in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) applications. Calcium carbonate fillers are used to make the quality of the paper smooth and light. They also provide excellent printing properties.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global calcium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 % during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global calcium carbonate market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the calcium carbonate.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Imerys

• Minerals Technologies

• Mississippi Lime Company

• OKUTAMA KOGYO

• Omya

• Schaefer



Market driver

• Importance of PCC in the paper industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Declining sources of limestone

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• APAC dominating the market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



