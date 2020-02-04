The Global Camping Tent Market to Reach Revenues of Over $3 Billion During the Period 2019−2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Camping Tent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The influx of a new wave of camping service providers that are straying away from the traditional combination of adventure and looking at new avenues, is breathing life into the market. With social camping on the rise, big tents are expected to be the next big thing in the global camping market. Dome tents are a hit with backpackers, and with the community growing, the demand for these types of tents are expected to increase by 2025. Vendors are also addressing the dearth of headroom associated with dome tents, with vertical walls that provide some extra space. Driven by a highly active economy, distinct anthropological make up, divergent landscapes, and exoticism, the APAC region is characterized by strong travel spends making it the biggest regional travel market. The vendors are focusing on sustainability, wellness, adventure, health, and experience concepts, beyond simply offering a shelter with technically advanced features, comfort, and convenience to gain competitive advantage in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by activity, product, end-user, capacity, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 19 other vendors.

Camping Tent Market – Segmentation

Camping is popular among adventure tourists, and the segment contributes approximately 50% of revenue to the market.

Tunnel tents are the most common models used for camping and are expected to grow among millennials that seek slightly more comfort.

Family tents contribute a majority of revenue to the market due to group and community camping has been observed tremendous growth. Several sites in regions such as Europe have built premium camping villages that cater to different needs of group customers such as children's play areas, spas, and golf courses

Market Segmentation by Activity

Camping

Backpacking

Market Segmentation by Product

Tunnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Non-commercial

Commercial

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Family Tent

3-4 Person Tent

2- person Tent

Solo Tent

Camping Tent Market – Dynamics

Rent-a-tent services are making top-of-the-line camping gear a lot more accessible. It is more likely to fuel the purchase of pricier products that are effective in their use and last longer. This is especially evident among 'dabblers' who would much rather buy use and throw gear that can be used once or twice. However, they tend to go for higher quality equipment if they can field test these products. On the contrary, frequent campers or gear geeks are more likely to invest in their own equipment. First-time or occasional campers are using these rental services to affordably use more modern, lightweight equipment. The emergence of rent-a-tent services will fuel the demand for new types of tents in the global market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Integration of Wellness in Camping

Diversifying Camping Audience

Airborne Tents Offer Elevated Camping Experiences

Innovation aimed at Solving Camping Dilemmas

Camping Tent Market – Geography

The camping tent market in Europe is expected to touch a 4-digit mark at the end of the forecast period. Nature tourism and outdoor activities in Europe grew by 8% in 2018, the travel budget increased by over 2.5% in 2019. Besides, people opt to consider early retirement, and the aging population are inclined toward outdoor recreation, all these factors are expected to propel the growth. Campers tend to spend an average of 5 days in countries such as Germany, Italy, Croatia, France. Countries such as the Netherlands and the UK attract young professionals, backpackers, families with children older than 8 years and empty nesters due to the countries' nature tourism, which is likely to bolster the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Chile

Major Vendors

AMG Group

Big Agnes

Coleman Company

Hilleberg

Johnson Outdoors

OASE Outdoors

Other vendors include - ALPS Mountaineering, Core Equipment, Gelert, Heimplanet, Hi Gear, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Jack Wolfskin, Kampa, Kelty, Marmot, MSR, NEMO Equipment, The North Face, Ozark Trail, OZtrail, REI, Snow Peak, Wenzel, and Zempire Camping Equipment.

