The global cancer cachexia therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Global Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market: About this market

This cancer cachexia therapeutics market analysis considers sales from progestogens, corticosteroids, combination therapies, and other therapeutic products. Our study also finds the sales of cancer cachexia therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the progestogens segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the effective and safest option for the palliative treatment of cancer cachexia will play a significant role in the progestogens segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cancer cachexia therapeutics market report looks at factors such as high prevalence and incidence of cancer cachexia, strong pipeline landscape, and rising geriatric population. However, lack of approved therapies to treat cancer cachexia, side effects associated with corticosteroids, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the cancer cachexia therapeutics industry over the forecast period.







Global Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market: Overview

High prevalence and incidence of cancer cachexia

Globally, the cancer burden is high, which can be attributed to population growth, poverty, infections, and unhealthy lifestyle habits, among others. The high prevalence and incidence of cancer are directly proportional to the number of cancer cachexia cases. The large patient cohort requires multiple physician visits and numerous medications for the treatment of cancer cachexia, which is consequently driving market growth. Cancer cachexia is a complex syndrome, which is characterized by muscle wasting, anorexia, fatigue, and anemia, leading to progressive functional damage, and is estimated to affect over half of all cancer patients. There is a huge cancer patient population in Asia, with China, India, and Japan being among the top five countries with the highest incidence of cancer. Thus, the high prevalence and incidence of the disease will lead to the expansion of the global cancer cachexia therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Rising preference for novel therapies

The lack of approved drugs for the treatment of cachexia in patients and administration of monotherapy with progestogens and corticosteroids have driven cancer patients and physicians to opt for alternative therapeutic approaches. Consequently, a combination of multiple medical and nutritional therapeutic interventions are gaining traction in the market. These therapeutics offer better safety and efficacy profiles. The increasing R&D by companies and the availability of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer cachexia facilitates their adoption among patients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cancer cachexia therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cancer cachexia therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the cancer cachexia therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



