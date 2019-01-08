NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size is expected to reach $128.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Cancer immunotherapy is the type of cancer treatment helping the immune system fight cancer. There are various kinds of cancer immunotherapies used and they are monoclonal antibody, therapeutic cancer vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and others. Growing patient population that is suffering from different types of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other cancers are the factors that drive the global cancer immunotherapy market. Additionally, growing geriatric population and governmental contribution to healthcare expenditure are some other factors that add to the market growth.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines & Immunomodulators and other technology. Based on application, the market is segmented into Lung cancer, Breast cancer, Colorectal, Prostate cancer, Head & Neck cancer and other application. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and other end user.. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer Ag, Immunomedics Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdA



