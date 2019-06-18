NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Cancer is one of the most common causes of deaths across the world. The high prevalence of various types of cancer, such as breast cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer, has increased the mortality rate across the world. Countries such as Hungary, Netherlands, Denmark, and Croatia have witnessed an increase in the number of cancer cases over the past few years. The growing instances of cancer-related morbidity across the world will fuel the demand for cancer stem cell therapeutics and drive the growth of the global cancer stem cell therapy market size at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.







Market Overview



Strong drug pipeline



The prevalence of cancer across the world is driving many vendors in the market to develop novel stem cell therapies. Several drugs are in the late stages of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approvals over the forecast period. For instance, CanStem 303C is an orally administered drug developed to inhibit cancer cell pathways in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The drug is currently in Phase III of clinical trials and is expected to be launched in the US by 2021.



Side-effects of stem cell transplant



Stem cell transplant causes several immediate side effects such as fatigue, vomiting, low levels of platelets and red blood cells, and diarrhea. It may also cause several long term effects such as infertility, eye disorders, early menopause, lung and bone damage, and risk of developing other cancer types. These risk factors may hinder the growth of the global cancer stem cell therapy market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cancer stem cell therapy market size during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Cellerant Therapeutics Inc. and Celularity Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the strong drug pipeline will provide significant growth opportunities for cancer stem cell therapy companies. Cellerant Therapeutics Inc., Celularity Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., Nohla Therapeutics Inc., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



