LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Stem Cells Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis Report By MoA (Stem Cell based Cancer Therapy, Targeted CSCs), By Cancer Forms (Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399321



The global cancer stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.



Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published.These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways.



This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.



Furthermore, improvements in experimental approaches, in particular, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to establish relationship between different cell types in a tumor and their microenvironment. This has led to development of a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing improved clinical outcome.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The anti-CSC therapeutics segment accounted for a significant share owing to increasing R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics

• Anti-CSCs therapeutics/agents include agents that target key pathways, surface markers, immuno-evasion & tumor microenvironment, along with nanoparticle-based therapies. As key pathways play a major role in tumor regulation, pathway inhibitors captured the largest share owing to the presence of a broad portfolio of products under pipeline

• With rising prevalence of bladder cancer, the segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period

• North America held the largest share in 2016 owing to presence of a large number of facilities in the U.S. that offer stem cell services

• Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing regional market owing to increasing investments by various agencies to accelerate research activities in Asian countries

• Some of the prominent players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Bionomics; and Lonza.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5399321



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-cancer-stem-cells-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1-6-billion-by-2025--300655496.html