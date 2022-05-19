The global carbon black market is expected to reach $25.6 billion by 2027

DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global carbon black market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and building and construction sectors. The global carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $25.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing tire production, growth in the plastic and coating market, and increasing penetration of specialty carbon black to enhance UV protection, pigmentation, and conductivity/anti-static properties in various applications.

In this market, carbon black is used as a reinforcement agent in tire and non–tire rubber goods. It is also used as a pigment and performance additive in coatings, polymers, printing, and other applications. Lucintel predicts that carbon black for tire rubber will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Lucintel forecasts that plastics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the plastic pipe, wire & cable, and packaging markets.

Within the global carbon black market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods. Lucintel predicts that the demand for carbon black in the packaging end use industry is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, driven by growth in the food and beverage, household product, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production to low-cost countries, such as India and China.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black and a shifting focus from commodities to more specialized grades of carbon black. Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, and Philips Carbon Black are among the major carbon black providers.

