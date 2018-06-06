NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon black market to 2023 by application (tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastic, ink, coating, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global carbon black market looks attractive with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and building & construction, and packaging sectors. The global carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $20.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing tire production, and rising demand for specialty carbon black in plastic, ink, and coating applications.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon black industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black, and shifting focus from commodity to more specialize grade carbon black.



The Lucintel report includes the carbon black market size, and forecast for the global carbon black through 2023, segmented by application, end use, and region as follows:



Carbon Black Market by Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Tire Rubber Non-Tire Rubber Plastic Ink Coating Others



Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Transportation Industrial Building and Construction Printing and Packaging Others



Carbon Black Market by Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Italy Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India Thailand Indonesia South Korea The Rest of the World

Some of the carbon black companies profiled in this report include Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber (CSR), Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, Philips Carbon Black, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy and others.



Lucintel predicts that carbon black demand in tire will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by continuously increasing fleet size of passenger cars and light commercial vehicle. Lucintel forecasts that plastic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growth in plastic pipe, wire & cable, and packaging market.



Within the global carbon black market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for the tire and mechanical rubber goods. Lucintel predicts that the demand for carbon black in the packaging end use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growth in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production in low-cost countries, such as India and China.



Some of the features of "Carbon Black Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global carbon black market size by various applications such as application, supply, and luminaire in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global carbon black market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon black in the carbon black market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of carbon black in the carbon black market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon black market by application (tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastic, ink, coating, and others), by end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the carbon black market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the carbon black market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this carbon black market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are changing demands of customers in the carbon black market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the carbon black market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this carbon black market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this carbon black area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in the carbon black market?



