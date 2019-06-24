NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The global carbon capture and storage market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factor driving the market studied are emerging demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government norms towards GHG emissions.



Huge CCS technologies implementation cost, and growth in shale investments are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Augmenting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.



Scope of the Report

The global carbon capture and storage market report includes:

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Segment to Dominate the Market



- ???Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), is aiding the oil and gas industry to mitigate greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide stored in deep, onshore, or offshore geological formations uses CCS technologies for enhanced oil recovery that have been developed in the oil and gas industry. These technologies are proven to be economically feasible under specific conditions for oil and gas fields and saline formations.Carbon dioxide is extensively used in the oil industry for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) from mature oilfields. When carbon dioxide is inserted into an oilfield, it can mix with the crude oil triggering it to swell and thereby dropping its viscosity, helping to maintain or raise the pressure in the reservoir. The combination of these processes permits more of the crude oil to flow to the production wells.

- In other circumstances, the carbon dioxide is not soluble in the oil. Here, injection of carbon dioxide raises the pressure in the reservoir, helping to sweep the oil toward the production well. In Texas (US), for more than three decades carbon dioxide has been used in enhanced oil recovery projects, EOR constitutes over 20% of total oil production, and some fields achieve recoveries of nearly 70%.

- Kyoto Clean Development Mechanism is mostly applied among the OPEC Nations, which support CCS technology. For instance, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company achieved dramatic reductions in gas flaring, from about 1,500 million cubic feet per day in the early 1980s to less than 200 million cubic feet per day today. This decreased air pollution and augmented gas availability for export or internal use.



North America to Dominate the Market



- The North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing demand for clean technology, accompanied by the growing use of CO2 in EOR practices, is likely to drive the CCS market in the countries like United States, Canada.

- The United States uses 75% of the global carbon capture capacity in EOR operations, which accounts for nearly 30 Metric ton per annum.

- The country introduced the FUTURE Act (Furthering Capital Carbon Capture, Utilization, Technology, Underground storage, and Reduced Emissions) under 45Q section, to provide incentives for capturing carbon dioxide produced from industrial and power sources to be used in EOR.

- In February 2018, the United States passed significant financial incentives for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) that will make capture from the lowest-capture-cost sources economically viable. With approximately 50% government financing for pipelines, over 19 million metric ton of carbon dioxide per year could be captured and transported profitably.

- The United States Department of Energy has always supported R&D on CCS, but the new government has proposed to cut funding in the financial year 2018 budget request.

- The commencement of the large CCS plant (Petra Nova in CCS) and the suspension of Kemper County Energy Facility in Mississippi, have led to the uncertainty about the future of carbon capture and storage in the United States.

- With the development of shale gas techniques and less interest in the carbon capturing by the new government, it is expected that the market for CCS is likely to grow at a moderate rate in the country. Thereby increasing the market share of North America.



Competitive Landscape

A majority of the large-scale projects for the Carbon Capture And Storage are either set up or being established in the United States and China. Furthermore, newer technologies and storage techniques are expected to be deployed in European countries. The Major Players for the Carbon Capture And Storage Market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dakota Gasification Company, NRG Energy, Inc, and Air Liquide.



