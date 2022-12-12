NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



The global carbon credit trading platform market is expected to reach USD 200.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 67.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2027. As the drive to curb global warming gathers pace, carbon markets have become increasingly fundamental to achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. The carbon capture solutions are now leading the race against global heating, as they develop and deploy new, scalable, carbon capture technology that will enable us to stop the flow and remove the carbon dioxide already emitted. Many companies are investing in trading carbon credits to help scale nascent carbon markets and create enduring value by safeguarding unique forest ecosystems and communities.







Regulated Carbon Market: The largest segment by type in the carbon credit trading platform market

Based on the type of carbon credit trading platform, the regulated carbon market segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.The market is largely driven by mandatory national, regional, or international carbon reduction policies designed to achieve compliance with GHG emission reduction goals.



Government strategy will dictate maximum emission limits (known as allowances or credits). Carbon emitters buy or sell carbon credits based on emissions generated with reference to their allowance limits.



Utilities: The largest segment by end use in carbon credit trading platform market

Utilities segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon credit trading platform market, by end use segment.The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for electricity generation, which leads to high emissions from power utilities.



This, in turn, is expected to create a huge demand for carbon trading platforms.



Europe: The largest region in carbon credit trading platform market

The market in Europe accounted for the largest share in the global carbon credit trading platform market during the forecast period.Market growth is driven by investments in clean power generation & electrification and the replacement of aging infrastructure to achieve higher efficiency.



The region has also shown rapid industrial growth, driving the demand for carbon credit trading platforms.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35%, and Tier 3- 25%

â€¢ By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

â€¢ By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, North America- 15%, Europe- 20%, Rest of the World- 25%



Note: Others include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The leading players in the carbon credit trading platform market include Nasdaq, Inc. (US), CME Group (US), AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) (Singapore), Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) (UK) and Xpansiv (US).



Research Coverage:

The report explains, describes, and forecasts the global carbon credit trading platform market, by type, system type, end use, and region.

It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the carbon credit trading platform market.The report provides a thorough review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the carbon credit trading platform market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for carbon credit trading platform, which would help carbon credit trading platform participants review the growth in demand.

2. The report facilitates system providers to understand the pulse of the market and offers insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.



