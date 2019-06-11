NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in the carbon fiber textile market to 2023 by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, others), product type (woven, non-crimp), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries. The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of mass production composite component technologies.



The study includes the carbon fiber textile market size and forecast for the global carbon fiber textile market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, product type, and region, as follows:



Carbon Fiber Textile Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Aerospace & Defense Transportation Wind Energy Marine Construction Others



Carbon Fiber Textile Market by Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Woven Non-Crimp



Carbon Fiber Textile Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the carbon fiber textile companies profiled in this report include Sigmatex, SGL, Seartex, Chomarat, and Vectorply and others.



The analyst forecasts that woven textile will remain the largest segment due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries. The non-woven textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its better drapablity, optimization in component design, and de-lamination resistance.



Within the global carbon fiber textile market, aerospace/defense will remain the largest end use industry due to wider application area and high performance requirement. Transportation segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for carbon fiber textiles due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers. Rest of the World region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in vehicle production and the growing use of lightweight composites components.



Some of the features of "Carbon Fiber Textile Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Carbon fiber textile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Carbon fiber textile market size by various applications such as end use industry and product segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Carbon fiber textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for carbon fiber textile in the global carbon fiber textile market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for carbon fiber textile in the global carbon fiber textile market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon fiber textile market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, others), product type (woven, non-crimp), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this carbon fiber textile market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this carbon fiber textile market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this carbon fiber textile market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the carbon fiber textile market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the carbon fiber textile market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this carbon fiber textile market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this carbon fiber textile market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this carbon fiber textile market?



