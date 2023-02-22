The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is forecast to grow by $7880.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the cardiac biomarkers market and is forecast to grow by $7880.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the cardiac biomarkers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of CVDs, growing geriatric population, and rising number of M&A and new product launches.

The cardiac biomarkers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Conventional laboratory testing

POC testing

By Product

Troponin

BNP and NT-proBNP

CK-MB

Myoglobin

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increased focus on personalized medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac biomarkers market growth during the next few years. Also, use of digital health in rapid diagnostics for POC and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cardiac biomarkers market covers the following areas:

Cardiac biomarkers market sizing

Cardiac biomarkers market forecast

Cardiac biomarkers market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac biomarkers market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Advanced ImmunoChemical Inc., BG Medicine Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeSign LLC, LSI Medience Corp., Noavaran Payesh Aani Salamat. Co., Oy Medix Biochemica Ab, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Response Biomedical Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Signosis Inc., AgPlus Diagnostics Ltd., and Tosoh Corp. Also, the cardiac biomarkers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

