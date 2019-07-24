NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market size is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cardiac biomarkers or cardiac markers are endogenous substances which are released in the blood stream when the heart is damaged or stressed. The acute coronary syndrome is caused by a plaque formed due to atherosclerosis, which causes thrombus formation in the damaged coronary artery and results in a sudden decrease in the amount of blood and oxygen which reaches the heart. Angina is due to the reduced blood supply in the heart, and when such blood flow is interrupted for 30–60 min, it can cause necrosis of heart muscle, resulting in myocardial infarction.



The recent product launches and further developments in the products are major growth trends which are providing lucrative growth opportunities to the cardiac biomarker market. The rising demand for efficient and rapid diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases is the key contributing factor to sector growth. Alere triage panel, manufactured by Alere, Inc., is a combination of three major biomarkers namely, CK-MB, myoglobin, and troponin I. The test is handy due to efficient detection of the cardiovascular disease and, being a combination product, there is a great demand for the test in the market.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified Albumin and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis and Others. Based on Location of Testing, the market is segmented into Point of Care Testing and Laboratory Testing. The PoC testing segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for the PoC segment has led to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the rising awareness in the developing countries regarding the use of PoC testing and its application in cardiac biomarkers has nurtured the market growth. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., ABBOTT Laboratories, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson AND Company, Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories Limited, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson and Johnson and Quidel Corporation.

