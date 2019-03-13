NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cardiac PacemakerMarket size is expected to reach $8.0 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. A pacemaker is an electrical device and it is used to treat arrhythmias, which leads to irregular heartbeat. A pacemaker is generally used to help patients suffering from arrhythmias, to lead an active and healthy life style. Implantable cardiac pacemakers have been witnessing significant demand due to growing cases of slow heart rhythm and cardiac failures. Additionally, technological advancements such as development of MRI compatible pacemakers have further driven the growth of the market. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed nations, rapidly growing cases of cardiac disease in underdeveloped nations, supportive government initiatives, and non-government organizations funding are the factors that are driving the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744145



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers and External Cardiac Pacemaker. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Single-Chamber Cardiac Pacemakers, Dual-Chamber Cardiac Pacemakers and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Other End User. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology Co ltd, Cook Medical Group, Medico S.p.A, LivaNova PL, Osypka Medical GmbH, Shree Pacetronix Ltd. and Medline Industries, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744145



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

