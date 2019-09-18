NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Carotenoids Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Carotenoids or tetraterpenoids are orange, yellow, and red organic pigments obtained from plants and algae, and several kinds of bacteria and fungi. A carotenoid helps to give characteristic color to carrots, pumpkins, tomatoes, corn, flamingoes, canaries, and daffodils. These are produced from fats and basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids are produced from two main sources, animals and whiteflies. Among animals, only aphids and spider mites have been able to acquire the ability and genes from fungi. Further, whiteflies have endosymbiotic bacteria which produce carotenoids.

Beta Carotene is used in food, feed, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and medical products and it will encourage business functionality. It is a colour, antioxidants and a rich source of vitamin A. Astaxanthin is expected to maintain its largest market share among various products because of its increasing use in animal feed ingredients, human antioxidants and shrimp, salmon, and trout colouring. Moreover, the growth of the industry will be supported by properties such as the rapid recovery of the wound and human stamina improvement.



Based on Products, the market is segmented into Astaxanthin, Capsanthin, Lutein, Beta-carotene, Lycopene and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Animal Feed, Human Food, Dietary Supplement and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Doehler Group SE, Allied Biotech Corporation and Excelvite SDN. BHD.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



BY Source



• Natural



• Synthetic



By Product



• Astaxanthin



• Capsanthin



• Lutein



• Beta-carotene



• Lycopene



• Other Products



By Application



• Animal Feed



• Human Food



• Dietary Supplement



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE



• FMC Corporation



• Cyanotech Corporation



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



• DDW, Inc.



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Kemin Industries, Inc.



• Doehler Group SE



• Allied Biotech Corporation



• Excelvite SDN. BHD.



