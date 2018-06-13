The Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% (2018-2022)

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of green carpet cleaning products. The introduction of green carpet cleaning products is trending in the market. Many vendors are offering natural carpet cleaning products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is inclination toward hygiene and cleanliness. The increased inclination toward hygiene and cleanliness drives the global carpet cleaning products market. Carpets require high maintenance such as deep cleaning and regular vacuuming.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high competition from unrecognized players. The major vendors in the market are facing high competition from unrecognized players, who are not registered with the government and have unfixed and irregular terms of employment.
Key Vendors
- Bissell
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Techtronic Industries
- The Clorox Company
- Zep
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other volume drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of differentiated products along with innovative packaging
- Introduction of green carpet cleaning products
- Share of private labels set to grow
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bissell
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Techtronic Industries
- The Clorox Company
- Zep
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwsvhw/the_global_carpet?w=5
