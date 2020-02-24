The Global Catalog Management Software Market is expected to grow by USD 423.22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global catalog management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 423.22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global catalog management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006369/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising affordability of catalog management software.In addition, increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global catalog management software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global catalog management software market is segmented as below:



Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises



End-user:

Retail

E-commerce

Marketing And Media

Manufacturing

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global catalog management software market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants as the prime reasons driving the global catalog management software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global catalog management software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global catalog management software market, including some of the vendors such as Claritum Ltd., Coupa Software Inc., DCatalog Inc., eJeeva.com, Fujitsu Ltd., G2.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., OXATIS SA, PLM Group Aps and SAP SE .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006369/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

