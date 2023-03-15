NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2028 from USD 27.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the adoption of single-use technologies, growing focus on product development, growing popularity of monoclonal antibodies, and growth in cell and gene therapies and stem cell research. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.

The supporting equipment sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment segment during the forecast period

By product, the supporting equipment sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the equipment segment.Cell culture supporting equipment includes filtration systems, cell counters, carbon dioxide incubators, centrifuges, autoclaves, microscopes, biosafety cabinets, and other supporting equipment such as pipetting aids, pipettes, cell inserts, cell scrapers, cell lifters, cell spreaders, pH meters, shakers, flow cytometers, and water baths.

These equipment play a vital role in maintaining optimum cell culture conditions. The increasing focus on cancer research, cell-based research and stem-cell research coupled with the rising need to meet the GMP standards and regulations is expected to fuel the segment market growth.

Europe: The second largest region in the cell culture market

Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising government investments in life sciences, and increasing focus on stem cell research and regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the cell culture market in Europe. Moreover, several conferences, symposia, seminars, trade fairs, annual events, and workshops are being organized in Europe to create awareness of cell culture products.

