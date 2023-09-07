The global cell free expression market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7%, till 2035, according to a new market research report by Roots Analysis

The growing pipeline of biologics and challenges associated with their manufacturing have prompted stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry to adopt cell free expression systems for effective synthesis of biotherapeutics

Driven by several blockbuster products and a burgeoning pipeline, biologics (and consequently their manufacturing) have emerged as one of the key focus areas for stakeholders engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. However, biologic manufacturing is often fraught with several challenges, including inconsistencies related to quality of the final product, facility limitations, high attrition rate of pipeline candidates, prolonged development timelines, and regulatory / compliance-related issues. Therefore, biopharmaceutical firms are actively taking initiatives to identify approaches to overcome the existing challenges associated with biologic manufacturing. Amongst several alternatives, the use of various types of cell free expression systems, including microbial cell free expression systems, mammalian cell free expression systems, plant-based cell free expression systems and other cell free expression systems, has emerged as a viable option for the synthesis of biotherapeutics. This can be attributed to the fact that cell free expression systems enable faster and economical synthesis of complex molecules in shorter time.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 35 players across the globe claim to offer cell free expression services for synthesis of a variety of biomolecules

The current market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players catering to needs of various industries; majority of these players are based in the US

In pursuit of building a competitive edge in this field, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to enhance their respective service portfolios

More than 90 cell free expression kits are currently available in the market for the synthesis of different types of biomolecules; these kits utilize different types of host organisms for cell free expression

Cell free expression kits utilize a range of cell free expression systems for the synthesis of different types of biologics; majority of these include proteins, followed by oligonucleotides and others

Owing to the rise in demand for difficult to express biomolecules, the requirement of cell free expression is increasing, prompting the stakeholders to upgrade their product offerings

Since 2015, more than 430 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field

The growing interest is evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, the maximum number of collaborations related to cell free systems were inked in 2022

Several investors having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested more than USD 8 billion across various funding rounds in the past six years

across various funding rounds in the past six years The cell free expression market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, till 2035; this opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different types of cell free systems, host organisms and expression methods

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rising demand for biologics; North America is expected to capture larger share (over 50%) of the market by 2035

The financial opportunity within the cell free expression market is analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Free System

Crude Cell Lysate-based Systems



Reconstituted Systems

Type of Host Organism

Microbial Cell Free Expression Systems



Mammalian Cell Free Expression Systems



Plant-based Cell Free Expression Systems



Other Cell Free Expression Systems

Type of Expression Method

Coupled Transcription and Translation Method



Translation Method

End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Academic and Research Institutes



Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the cell free systems domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its service / kit portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

BioLinker

biotechrabbit

CellFree Sciences

Creative Biolabs

CUSABIO

Daicel Arbor Biosciences

LenioBio

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Touchlight

Key Questions Answered

What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of cell free expression market?

How big is the cell free expression market?

Who are the key players offering cell free expression services?

Who are the key developers of cell free expression kits, globally?

What are the common partnership trends observed related to cell free systems?

Which region captures the largest share of the cell free expression market?

Which segments account for the largest cell free expression market share?

Table of Contents

