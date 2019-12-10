The global cell separation market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cell Separation Market: About this market

This cell separation market analysis considers sales from academic institutions and research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospitals and clinical testing laboratories end-users. Our study also finds the sales of cell separation in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the academic institutions and research laboratories segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for cell separation to carry out research studies related to cell enumeration and cell functional assays will play a significant role in the academic institutions and research laboratories segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cell separation market report looks at factors such as growing adoption of cell separation techniques in research and clinical applications, increasing use of cell separation in cancer research, and high prevalence of HIV/AIDS. However, presence of inconsistent reagents and other ancillary products, exposure risks faced by laboratory personnel, and risk of sample contamination may hamper the growth of the cell separation industry over the forecast period.

Global Cell Separation Market: Overview

Increasing use of cell separation in cancer research

Cell separation helps the identification and characterization of cancer stem cells. The analysis of single cancer cells by medical practitioners can aid in the early diagnosis of tumors, the monitoring of circulating tumor cells, and the evaluation of intratumor heterogeneity. It can also aid the determination of the need for chemotherapeutic treatments. Also, the incidence of cancer is increasing rapidly, especially amongst women. Cervical and breast cancers are the most common types in the world. The rising incidence of cancer is encouraging further research in the field. Moreover, advances in computer techniques, optics, and lasers introduced a new generation of cell separation techniques which are capable of high speed processing of single cell suspensions. This use of cell separation in cancer research will lead to the expansion of the global cell separation market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on personalized medicine

The high number of adverse drug reactions, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and advancements in genetic science are driving the growth of personalized medicines. Genome mapping studies are crucial for the development of personalized medicines, and they could only be achieved if cell separation is performed adequately in studies and research projects. The focus on analyzing DNA synthesis is increasing during cell separation, which can be used for the development of personalized medicines against targets. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global cell separation market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading cell separation manufacturers, that include Akadeum Life Sciences, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Microsystems Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co. KG, pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the cell separation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



