NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cellulose Nanoparticles Market is valued at $176.93 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% to reach $1635.96 million by 2026. Increasing usage of automotive body components, growing demand of cellulose nanoparticles in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries and easy availability of raw materials are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness of cellulose nanoparticles is hindering the market.







Cellulose nanoparticles are a new class of cellulose material that are considered by elevated aspect ratio, biodegradability, distinctly urbanized exact surface, better distribution facility, and existence of proteolytic enzymes. Hence, they can be used as high-quality strengthens fillers in polymers and biodegradable materials, as thickeners in dispersions, and also as drug carriers along with other applications.







Based on High-Volume Applications, paper coating is estimated to have a significant growth in the market. Paper coated with cellulose nanocrystals is used as a printing substrate. Paper coatings impart a range of properties, both decorative (whiteness, opacity, etc.) and functional (smoothness, absorption rate, etc.).







Asia Pacific is expected to have a considerable growth in the market owing to increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India. Subsequently, expansion in the automotive industry in this region is driving the market. China is likely to be one of the leading regional markets across the world due to growth in construction and automotive industries.







Some of the key players in the Cellulose Nanoparticles Market are BASF SE Corp, Cp Kelco, Colorado School Of Mines, Celluforce, Cellucomp Ltd., Borregaard, Bowil Biotech, Daicel Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc, Lohmann & Rauscher Inc., Forest Product Laboratories, Zelfo Technologies, Alberta Innovates, Melodia Ltd. and Nippon Paper Crecia Co. Ltd.







Applications Covered:



• Low-Volume Applications



• Novel Applications



• High-Volume Applications







Regions Covered:



• North América



• US



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Italy



• France



• Spain



• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Austrália



• New Zealand



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific



• South América



• Argentina



• Brazil



• Chile



• Rest of South America



• Middle East & África



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• South África



• Rest of Middle East & Africa







What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments



- Market share analysis of the top industry players



- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants



- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets



- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)



- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations



- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends



- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements







