The Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market is expected to grow by $ 1.21 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.21 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Our reports on cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394524/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis and the rise in number of sports injuries.

The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fixed-bearing

• Mobile-bearing



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing government support to meet healthcare needs as one of the prime reasons driving the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market covers the following areas:

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market sizing

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market forecast

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394524/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

