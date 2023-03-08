The Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is forecast to grow by $480.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the central fill pharmacy automation market and is forecast to grow by $480.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the central fill pharmacy automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in medication errors, a rising patient pool, and a growing focus on automation to reduce labor costs.

The central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented as below:

By Application

Inpatient pharmacy

Outpatient pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

By Type

Equipment

Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the central fill pharmacy automation market growth during the next few years. Also, improvements in hardware-related drawbacks and improving customer support services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the central fill pharmacy automation market covers the following areas:

Central fill pharmacy automation market sizing

Central fill pharmacy automation market forecast

Central fill pharmacy automation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading central fill pharmacy automation market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ARxIUM Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC, FORMULATRIX Inc., Gebr. Willach GmbH, Innovation Associates, KUKA AG, LABEL ELETTRONICA S.R.L., McKesson Corp., Noritsu America Corp., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Quality Manufacturing Systems Inc., Rxsafe LLC, ScriptPro LLC, Sensum d.o.o., Tension Corp., and Yuyama USA Inc. Also, the central fill pharmacy automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

