NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 3.34% CAGR during the forecast period.



A Cephalosporin Drugs is a group of semi-synthetic, wide-spectrum antibiotics mainly used to treat infections of bacteria. Increasing the incidence of the population suffering from pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea are the main variables contributing to market growth. Increasing R&D operations to create extremely effective & secure medicines and increasing the use of combination therapies further enhance the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the side effects of Cephalosporin Drugs and the development of drug-resistant bacterial strains restrict the growth of the market.



Cephalosporin Drugs are categorized together based on the category of bacteria against which they are most efficient. These groups are known as generations. The global Cephalosporin Drugs market is witnessing growth due to an increase in infectious disease incidence, increased R&D operations for combination drug development, and increased financing for antibiotic development. Furthermore, increasing demand for the antibacterial drives the global Cephalosporin Drugs drug market to grow further.



Based on Generation, the market is segmented into First-Generation Cephalosporin, Second-Generation Cephalosporin, Third-Generation Cephalosporin, Fourth-Generation Cephalosporin, and Fifth-Generation Cephalosporin. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Respiratory Tract Infection, Skin Infection, Ear Infection, Sexually Transmitted Infection and Others. Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Injections and Oral Drugs. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Branded and Generic. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABBOTT Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Baxter International, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Generation



• First-Generation Cephalosporin



• Second-Generation Cephalosporin



• Third-Generation Cephalosporin



• Fourth-Generation Cephalosporin



• Fifth-Generation Cephalosporin



By Application



• Respiratory Tract Infection



• Skin Infection



• Ear Infection



• Sexually Transmitted Infection



• Others



By Route of Administration



• Injections



• Oral Drugs



By Type



• Branded



• Generic



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABBOTT Laboratories



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Johnson and Johnson



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Bayer AG



• Baxter International, Inc.



• BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY



• Novartis AG



