The future of the global ceramic core market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and other markets. The global ceramic core market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for aero engine turbine blades and ability of ceramic core to fabricate complex geometry of turbine blades.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ceramic core industry, include 3D printing technology and material innovation for increasing heat resistance property.



The study includes the ceramic core market size and forecast for the global ceramic core market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, material, sourcing, and region, as follows:



Ceramic Core Market by end use Industry [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Aerospace Industrial Gas Turbine Others



Ceramic Core Market by Sourcing type [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Outsource In-house



Ceramic Core Market by Material Type [Volume (million lbs.) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Silica Zircon Others



Ceramic Core Market by region [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the ceramic core companies profiled in this report include Morgan Advanced Materials, PCC Airfoils, Lanik SRO, Coorstek, and CeramTec are among the major suppliers of ceramic core.



The analyst forecasts that silica will remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as high strength and heat resistance.



Within ceramic core market, aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing usages in engine blade investment casting.



North America is expected to remain the largest as well as highest growing market for ceramic core due to increasing turbine blade manufacturing in this region.



Some of the features of "Ceramic Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Global ceramic core market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global ceramic core market size by various applications such as end use industry type, material type, and sourcing segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global ceramic core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global ceramic core market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global ceramic core market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ceramic core market by end use industry (aerospace, industrial gas turbine and others), material (silica, zircon, and other), sourcing type (outsource and in-house), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this ceramic core market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this ceramic core market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this ceramic core market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the ceramic core market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the ceramic core market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this ceramic core market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this ceramic core market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this ceramic core market?



