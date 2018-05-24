NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ceramic fiber market is estimated at USD 1.63 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2022. Growth of the market is driven by the high thermal efficiency of ceramic fiber products as compared to conventional insulation materials. Also, there is an increasing demand for less toxic solutions from various end-use industries, which is leading to high demand for low bio-persistent products which are non-carcinogenic. However, stringent regulations associated with the use of toxic carcinogenic products, such as RCF, act as a major restraint for the market.



RCF is the largest type segment in the global ceramic fiber market

Based on type, RCF is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2017. This large share is mainly attributed to the high demand for low-cost, high thermal stability, low heat storage, and lightweight ceramic fiber, which is used majorly in the iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, and power generation industries.



Ceramic fiber blanket is the largest product form segment in the global ceramic fiber market

Based on product form, the ceramic fiber blanket is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ceramic fiber market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to the high demand for insulation material from the shipping, metal, automobile, and space industries.



Refining & petrochemical is the largest end-use industry segment of the global ceramic fiber market

Based on end-use industry, the refining & petrochemical segment is projected to lead the market between 2017 and 2022.Ceramic fiber is primarily used in boilers, fired heaters, and Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCUs) to offer effective solutions for energy requirements in the refining & petrochemical industry.



Along with high-temperature requirements, ceramic fiber products are manufactured to withstand tough and corrosive manufacturing conditions in the petrochemical industry.



APAC is projected to be to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to lead the global ceramic fiber market between 2017 and 2022.China is the key producer and consumer of ceramic fiber in the APAC.



Intensive R&D, easy availability of raw materials, rising standards of living, and awareness among consumers about environmental protection due to the use of renewable products are expected to lead to an increase in demand for ceramic fiber in the APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 –20%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 20%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: APAC– 32%, Europe – 29%, North America – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, South America – 6%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report include Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK), Unifrax I LLC (US), and IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage

This research study aims at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global ceramic fiber market, along with a detailed classification, in terms of value.It identifies key players in the market and provides a comprehensive competitive landscape.



The global ceramic fiber market has been segmented by type, product form, end-use industry, and region.Based on type, the market has been segmented into RCF, AES, and others.



Based on product form, the market has been segmented into blanket, board, paper, module, and others.Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into refining & petrochemical, iron & steel, power generation, aluminum, and others.



Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key benefits of buying the report

• Market segmentation based on type, product form, end-use industry, and region

• Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Profile of key players in the global ceramic fiber market



