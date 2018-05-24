NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing use of ceramic foams in the metal casting application, stringent pollution control regulations, and the demand for thermally insulated and soundproof construction are driving the growth of the ceramic foams market.



The global ceramic foams market is estimated to be USD 343.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 441.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023. The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of ceramic foams in the metal casting application and stringent regulations regarding pollution control. This growth of this market is further driven by the demand for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and non-residential infrastructures. The growing preference for energy-efficient alternatives for high-temperature applications is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the ceramic foams market growth. Capital-intensive production techniques are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of recyclability and reparability is challenging the growth of the global ceramic foams market globally.



Based on type, aluminum oxide is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the ceramic foams market.

Aluminum oxide is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the ceramic foams market during the forecast period.Recent trends in the automotive industry have witnessed the increased consumption of lightweight and higher flexibility machine tools, which have increased the use of aluminum.



Thus, the growing need for aluminum cast products is expected to drive the demand for aluminum oxide-based ceramic foams.



Molten metal filtration is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the ceramic foams market.



Molten metal filtration is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the ceramic foams market during the forecast period. The growing automotive and electronics industries are expected to fuel the consumption of metal and alloys, which, in turn, will drive the ceramic foams market in molten metal filtration segment.



Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for ceramic foams.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ceramic foams during the forecast period.Massive economic development has led to the growth of the manufacturing sector in the region, which has led to metal cast production.



This is projected to fuel the consumption of ceramic foam in the region making it the fastest growing market.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely, company, designation, and region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 33%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 50%, Europe - 20%, North America - 10%, South America - 10% and Middle East & Africa - 10%,



The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by major market players, such as Ultramet (US), Vesuvius Plc (UK), SELEE Corporation (US), ERG Aerospace Corp. (US), Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US), Pyrotek (US), Induceramics (US), LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic), Drache GmbH (Germany), and Baoding Ningxin New Material Co., Ltd. (China), among others.



