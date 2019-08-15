NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cereal Bar Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807142/?utm_source=PRN Cereal bars are eaten as substitutes for breakfast bars. Cereal bar producers offer several tailor-made products that are not only nutritious and beneficial to health, but also flavorful. In developing areas, where individuals are not fully conscious of cereal bars and still eat traditional snack food products, such as biscuits, chips, among others, the market studied is yet to achieve its potential development. Over the years, cereal bars made of granola and muesli has observed strong growth due to their taste, dietary value, and functionality. Cereal bars infused with organic ingredients, such as dried fruits, are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of cereal bars among sportsmen and young adults is another emerging driver that is anticipated to increase market growth over the forecast period. Athletes need healthy snacking to perform, and they are needed to eat a meal regularly throughout the day. Cereal bars are high in fiber and help in appetite suppression, improved digestive health, and weight management. The demand for these products is, therefore, gaining traction among the sportsmen.

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Snack Bars, Energy & Nutrition Bars and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Clif Bar & Company, McKee Foods Corporation, Mars, Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited and The Simply Good Foods Company.

