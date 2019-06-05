NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global chainsaw market is expected to reach around $5 billion, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018–2024.







Advancements in technology and the introduction of green chainsaws are expected to open new products opportunities for vendors in the worldwide chainsaw market. The increased use of wood in furniture manufacturing, pulp production, and for house construction activities is expected to propel the demand. Further, the market is likely to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increased demand from sectors such as construction. The increased emphasis of professional as well as semi-professional workers toward the adoption of safety guidelines to prevent injuries and mishaps is driving the market further.

The increasing nature scaping in urban residential and commercial infrastructure, the rise in conservation awareness, and high demand for greenery amidst the tide of concretization are driving the demand in the eco-friendly chainsaw market. Vendors are focusing on implementing new technologies in their products. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global chainsaw market.



As major market players are emphasizing on eco-friendly tools, the introduction of battery-powered, fuel-efficient, and powerful outdoor equipment is becoming a norm rather than an exception. To achieve sustainability in the chainsaw market, mains-powered and battery-powered sawing machines are the most preferred choices among consumers. The shifting toward the adoption of eco-friendly products is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period, thereby positively impacting the overall sales.



The global chainsaw market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on market segmentation by product (gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



The report considers the present scenario of the global chainsaw market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. The study covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The report profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the global chainsaw market.



Chainsaw Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global market by product, end-user, and geography. Gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered are the three major products in the global chainsaw market. The gas-powered segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reduction in energy prices is driving the demand for gas-powered products. Electric types are the second most popular models, and this segment is expected to witness increased applications from agricultural and residential sectors. Simplified starting mechanism, low maintenance, reduced noise levels, and decreased cost are major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

Residential and commercial sectors are the two significant end-users of the global chainsaw market. The commercial end-user segment has occupied a considerable portion of the global market and is growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The usage varies from lightweight to medium to heavy-duty activities in the commercial sector. Electric chainsaws, on the other hand, are witnessing demand from the residential sector due to the rise in nurturing or redesigning of trees and shrubs. These electric types are an ideal choice for the pruning of tree branches. Hence, vendors are emphasizing on introducing electrical products, which are easy to handle and operate for professionals. Further, with the increasing popularity of these electric products, manufacturers are focusing on the implementation of user-friendly features such as self-tightening chains as well as automatic oiling options.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

• Battery-powered

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



Chainsaw Market: Geography



The global market by geography is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America was the largest market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable fixed investment climate, improved mechanization techniques, coupled with the expansion of the commercial market have played a significant role in the multi-dimensional growth of the chainsaw market in North America.

Europe is the second largest consumer. The demand for battery-powered equipment is experiencing a significant rise in the European market. China, Japan, Australia, and India are leading the APAC region. The market in APAC is expected to witness considerable market growth. China and Japan are considered as the most mature chainsaw market in the APAC region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Nordic

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Key Vendor Analysis

The global chainsaw market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and local players. To provide a smooth user-experience, most players in the market offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment. Vendors are developing awareness about eco-friendly tools, which is driving their sales worldwide. The report profiles leading players in the market and provide a complete value chain analysis of the global chainsaw market.



Major Vendors in the Global Market:

• Blount International

o Business Overview

o Major Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

o Key Opportunities

• Husqvarna

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• STIHL



Other Prominent Vendors:

• Active

o Business Overview

• AL-KO Kober

• Chevron

• Cobra

• Einhell Germany

• Emak SPA

• Generac Power Systems

• Globe Tools Group

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Lowe's Corp.

• Makita Corp.

• MTD Products

• Pellenc

• Positec Tool Corp.

• R&R Products

• Rochford Garden Machinery

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Sumec

• Talon Tough Tools

• Techtronic Industries Ltd.

• The Toro Co.

• WEN Products

• Yamabiko Corp.

• Zomax Group



Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the global chainsaw market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the global chainsaw market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the worldwide market



