The global chemotherapy infusion pumps market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market:



About this market



Chemotherapy drugs are medical devices used to deliver drugs into the body of a cancer patient in a controlled manner. Technavio's chemotherapy infusion pumps market analysis considers the sales of LVPs and syringe pumps and elastomeric pumps. Our analysis also considers the sales of chemotherapy infusion pumps in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, LVPs and syringe pumps segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of smart syringe pumps will play a significant role in the LVPs and syringe pumps segment to maintain its market share. Also, our global chemotherapy infusion pumps market looks at factors such as increasing number of cancer cases and awareness programs, expansion of product ranges through new launches, and a growing number of M&A activities for business expansion. However, high costs associated with chemotherapy, product recalls and discontinuation, and side effects associated with chemotherapy may hinder the growth of the chemotherapy infusion pumps industry over the forecast period.



Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market:



Overview



Growing number of M&A activities for business expansion



The growing prevalence of various types of cancer across the world is increasing M&A activities among vendors in the global chemotherapy infusion pumps market. The M&A activities are helping vendors in expanding their business, strengthen their market position, and improve their sales. The acquisition of small and medium-sized cancer care centers in underdeveloped countries is helping large hospitals to provide cancer treatment by improving the healthcare infrastructure. These developments will increase the consumption of chemotherapy infusion pumps and drive the growth of the global chemotherapy infusion pumps market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of disposable chemotherapy infusion pumps



Disposable chemotherapy infusion pumps do not require electricity, and they work using a simple principle that controls the flow rate of the fluid. They are widely used in healthcare settings such as hospitals, specialized clinics, and home care settings. Their increasing adoption has led many vendors in the market to shift their focus toward the development of disposable chemotherapy infusion pumps. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global chemotherapy infusion pumps market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global chemotherapy infusion pumps market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global chemotherapy infusion pumps market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several chemotherapy infusion pumps manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., ICU Medical Inc., and Smiths Group Plc.



Also, the chemotherapy infusion pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



